Capital International Investors Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,138,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145,948 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.77% of Centene worth $1,329,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Centene stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

