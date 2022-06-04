Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,251,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.22 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

