Capital International Investors Buys 687,706 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,706 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.60% of Texas Instruments worth $1,051,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

