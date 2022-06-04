Capital International Investors Buys 1,626 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,181,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 8.58% of East West Bancorp worth $958,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

