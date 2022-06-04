Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.98 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
