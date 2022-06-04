Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

