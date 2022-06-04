Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 811,933 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 811,933 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

