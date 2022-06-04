Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 4,864 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

