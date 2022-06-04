Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,096 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.68 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

