Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of Trinity Industries worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 149,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

