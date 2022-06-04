Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $27.81 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lam Research by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 489,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,359,000 after buying an additional 173,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $4,027,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 292,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,617,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $513.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.