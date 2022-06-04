Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys Shares of 619,721 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 619,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Profile (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
