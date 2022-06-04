Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys Shares of 619,721 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 619,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

DNB opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.