Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys Shares of 164,122 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lear by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,509,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,281,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

LEA opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $122.67 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

