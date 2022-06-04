Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.24. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. 1,425,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,075. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

