Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.