Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

NYSE CM opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

