Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.54

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.54 and traded as low as C$14.01. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 95,426 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The firm has a market cap of C$177.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.

Canadian Banc Company Profile (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

