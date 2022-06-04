Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 125,347 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125,347 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Baidu worth $70,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after purchasing an additional 337,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after buying an additional 180,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Baidu by 22.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Baidu stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

