Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Sun Life Financial worth $62,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

SLF stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

