Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 40,959 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $248.36 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

