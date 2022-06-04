Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 30,910 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $65,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $478.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

