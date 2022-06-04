Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 214,656 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,656 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.63% of Aramark worth $59,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Aramark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

