Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $47,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $309.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

