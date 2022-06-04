Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $50.34 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $50,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MLM stock opened at $345.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.73 and a 1-year high of $446.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.27.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
