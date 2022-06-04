Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $50.34 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $50,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $345.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.73 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

