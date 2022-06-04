Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,206 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $67,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $4,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

