Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,501 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $52,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,154,000 after purchasing an additional 179,137 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

