Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 977,406 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,406 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.69% of Invitae worth $58,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,721,000 after purchasing an additional 782,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,012,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Invitae’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

