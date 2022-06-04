Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 27,039 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of Celanese worth $44,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.81.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $156.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

