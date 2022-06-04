Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as high as C$3.18. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 214,537 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$546.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.13.

Canacol Energy ( TSE:CNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

