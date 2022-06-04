Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$4.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.