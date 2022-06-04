Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $143.56 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.05.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.57.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

