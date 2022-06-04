Camden Capital LLC Sells 933 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23. The company has a market cap of $227.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
