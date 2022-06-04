Camden Capital LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

