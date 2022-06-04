Camden Capital LLC Has $719,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

