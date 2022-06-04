Camden Capital LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

