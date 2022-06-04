Camden Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

