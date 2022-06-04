Camden Capital LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Crown Castle International by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,901,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.31.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

