Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 142,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $85,867,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $198.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.06.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

