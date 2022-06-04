Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,335.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,202.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,276.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.