Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,112,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $438.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.