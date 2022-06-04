Camden Capital LLC Acquires 5,028 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of O opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

