Camden Capital LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Match Group by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

