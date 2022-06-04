Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $19.06. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALT. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

