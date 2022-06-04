Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ CHY opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 740,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

