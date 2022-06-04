Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,794,142 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794,142 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $44,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

