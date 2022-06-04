Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 134,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,740 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 134,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of HP worth $38,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $39.81 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

