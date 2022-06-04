Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 10,016 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of Generac worth $31,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.09. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

