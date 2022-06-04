Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 573.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,683 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

