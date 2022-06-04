Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 144,600 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 272.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.21% of Elastic worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

