Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $21.89 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $404.41 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.53.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

